Spider-Man Remastered PC Requirements Revealed, Game Will Offer Full DLSS and DLAA Support

Last month, Sony made the surprising announcement that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was coming to PC, and today they revealed more details about the anticipated port. It seems like Sony and Insomniac Games are going all out with this port, offering support for ray tracing, DLSS, DLAA, ultra-wide monitors, and more. Check out a new trailer for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered, below.

Here’s a more detailed rundown of the new features coming to the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

Sony has also revealed what kind of rig you’ll need to run the PC version of Spider-Man, from Minimum to "Ultra Ray Tracing" specs:

Minimum

Performance: 720p @ 30fps

Graphics Presets: Very Low

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU: Intel Core i3 4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 75 GB HDD

Recommended

Performance: 1080p @ 60fps

Graphics Presets: Medium

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Performance: 4K @ 60fps

Graphics Presets: Very High

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing

Performance: 1440p @ 60fps or 4K @ 30fps

Graphics Presets: High w/ Ray Tracing High

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing

Performance: 4K @ 60fps

Graphics Presets: High w/ Ray Tracing Very High

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Finally, Sony is also offering a pre-order item pack for Spider-Man Remastered, which include early unlocks of certain Spider outfits and some bonus skill points.

Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit The original Velocity Suit

An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is currently available on PS5 and swings onto PC on August 12.