Marvel’s Spider-Man New Comparison Video Highlights Better Draw Distance, Improved Textures; Ray Tracing Has Been Further Improved

A new Marvel's Spider-Man video has been shared online, comparing the upcoming remaster with the original game running on PlayStation 4 Pro.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the remaster will feature improved draw distance, improved textures, a new character model for Spider-Man, and more. The biggest change will obviously be 60 frames per second, as opposed to the 30 of the original release.

The new Marvel's Spider-Man comparison video also showcased some of the ray tracing features, which will apparently look even better in the final release, as confirmed by Insomniac's Community Director James Stevenson.

And it's actually improved even more since these screens were taken https://t.co/jQu1hrBXQU — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 30, 2020

The Marvel's Spider-Man remaster has been shown for the first time yesterday, with Insomniac providing some new details on the visual improvements.

Let’s talk about graphical updates. The team has done the painstaking work of updating the city’s environment to take advantage of the new console. Beyond improved models and materials, one of the biggest things we have brought to the game is ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows. We now have true reflections on the windows of buildings, and it looks stunning with our new skies and weather. But it’s not just the environments; our characters have also gotten a huge upgrade. From higher fidelity skin, eye, and teeth shaders to individually-rendered strands of hair, the new tech and detail brings our characters and their performances to new life. Additionally, thanks to the power of the PS5 console, we’re now able to offer a high frame rate through Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate! This allows you to experience the beginning of the Marvel’s Spider-Man storyline like never before. It feels amazing to play. That’s not all! We take full-advantage of other next-generation PlayStation features like near-instant loading (don’t worry, you can turn back on those humorous fast-travel animations if you miss them), Spatial 3D Audio on compatible headphones, and the revolutionary DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and Australia, and on November 19th in Europe and the rest of the world.