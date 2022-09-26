Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Early PC-PS5 Comparison Video Highlights Better Particles Effects and More

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements the PC version will feature over the PlayStation 5 release.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, takes footage from the recently released PC trailer and puts it side by side with footage from the PlayStation 5 version. While video compression doesn't make it comparison a hundred percent accurate, it does a good job highlighting improved particle effects and explosion effects.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has yet to receive a final release date on PC, but Sony confirmed last week that it is releasing sometime this Fall. Even if it releases with no additional feature, it would be an extremely engaging game, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

"Miles Morales is a far more charismatic hero than Peter Parker in the original Marvel's Spider-Man and there's no better way to tell his story than with his own game as a PlayStation 5 launch title. While shorter and more compact than Peter Parker's adventures, this quick trip to Harlem should be on any superhero fan's wishlist."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PC sometime this Fall. The game is out now on PlayStation 5.

“In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

The Rise of Miles Morales - Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

