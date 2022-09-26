Menu
Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Early PC-PS5 Comparison Video Highlights Better Particles Effects and More

Francesco De Meo
Sep 26, 2022, 08:08 AM EDT
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements the PC version will feature over the PlayStation 5 release.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, takes footage from the recently released PC trailer and puts it side by side with footage from the PlayStation 5 version. While video compression doesn't make it comparison a hundred percent accurate, it does a good job highlighting improved particle effects and explosion effects.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Marvel’s Wolverine Unreal Engine 5 Imagining Has Us Thirsting for The Game’s Future Release on PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has yet to receive a final release date on PC, but Sony confirmed last week that it is releasing sometime this Fall. Even if it releases with no additional feature, it would be an extremely engaging game, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

"Miles Morales is a far more charismatic hero than Peter Parker in the original Marvel's Spider-Man and there's no better way to tell his story than with his own game as a PlayStation 5 launch title. While shorter and more compact than Peter Parker's adventures, this quick trip to Harlem should be on any superhero fan's wishlist."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PC sometime this Fall. The game is out now on PlayStation 5.

“In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

  • The Rise of Miles Morales - Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.
  • A War for Power - A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.
  • A Vibrant New Home - Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighbourhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.

Products mentioned in this post

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
USD 26

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order