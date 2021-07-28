Marvel’s Avengers Patch Adds New Endgame Content, MultiHero Feature Ahead of F2P Weekend

Marvel's Avengers patch 1.8.2.2 is out now, adding new endgame content as promised by the developers. This includes multiplayer mega Hives and the ability to play as multiples of the same Hero alongside other players.

NEW FEATURES Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion – It is time to the revisit the fight against the Super-Adaptoid from the Taking Aim Operation. Omega-Level Threat missions require full four-player Strike Teams at Power Level 145+, although Power Level 150 is recommended, and though players can run them as many times as they’d like, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success once per week per account.

Multiplayer Mega Hives - Mega Hives now allow multiplayer in addition to single-player. The Exotic reward will now only be Hivemind gear. Completing the mission chain each week will grant you 2 Hivemind pieces, one focused on melee/ranged and the other focused on defense/Heroics. Players who fall and have no Heroes left can spectate the remaining players in the Strike Team.

Permanent Temporal Assault - Due to further tampering by AIM, the ability to play multiple of the same Hero in matchmaking and in Strike Teams is now permanent. We can’t wait to see how you take on Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion and multiplayer Mega Hives with new Hero combinations now available. Thank you for the feedback!

Priority Mission Changes – We are removing the low-level Priority Mission and raising the Power Level of the high-level one to 140. The challenge rating for the Priority Mission cannot be changed. Completing the Priority Mission will grant players a guaranteed Exotic on a weekly basis.

This update comes one day before the beginning of the all-access free weekend announced for Marvel's Avengers. Square Enix shared the following schedule:

Avengers PC Game Shows Visible Differences Between AMD FSR And NVIDIA DLSS Upscaling, Necromunda: Hired Gun Does Not

PlayStation : 9 AM PT 7/29 thru 9 AM PT 8/2

: 9 AM PT 7/29 thru 9 AM PT 8/2 Steam : 9 AM PT 7/29 thru 9 AM PT 8/2

: 9 AM PT 7/29 thru 9 AM PT 8/2 Stadia: 9 AM PT 7/29 thru 9 AM PT 8/2

Xbox consoles are excluded for now, but the publisher promised to be working to bring Xbox fans their own all-access opportunity in the coming months.

Marvel's Avengers is also about to get the War for Wakanda expansion, due to launch in August. Recently, the PC version was updated to support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution; the game already supported NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling.