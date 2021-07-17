Avengers PC Game Shows Visible Differences Between AMD FSR And NVIDIA DLSS Upscaling, Necromunda: Hired Gun Does Not

Marvel's Avengers and Necromunda: Hired Gun recently added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support (also known as AMD FSR) to their games where NVIDIA's DLSS was already available. This new addition to both titles allows users to be able to choose how the game is graphically processed in relation to their graphics hardware. Based on these two titles, the difference between AMD FSR and DLSS appears to range from "similar" to "visibly worse".

Twitter user 4r7hur (@KanaSaber) produced some examples of how both modes as well as the Standard 4K mode appeared in the Avengers video game. AMD FSR is visibly worse than NVIDIA DLSS (which is actually better than native in some cases due to sharper aliasing). NVIDIA DLSS also produced better quality when looking at details such as hair of the characters. @KanaSaber does explain that the mode they are using is not Ultra Quality FSR mode, but the normal FSR Quality mode. It could be speculated that if the Ultra Quality FSR mode was used that it could output a different result that could closely match the DLSS Quality modes.







AMD also allowed users to be able to alter the source code of the FidelityFX Super Resolution mode by publicly releasing the coding. AMD's move to reaching their audience in such a way to giving access to source code information may increase their competition with NVIDIA's technology.

Regardless of either NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR modes, it is great for gamers to have more accessibility and compatibility when it comes to next-gen gaming. As this next decade continues, we will definitely see more advancements in technology to enhance user experience, not only in gaming, but in everyday use.

Back4BuckPC Gamer, a YouTube influencer, showcased Necromunda: Hired Gun's ability to process 4K resolution using both AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS. In the video below, you can see how with a side by side comparison of the two modes is almost indistinguishable at their top formatting priorities.

Back4BuckPC Gamer does note that due to how the graphics were processed by both AMD's and NVIDIA's modes, the AMD FSR did represent a greater quality and ability to produce a greater picture without pushing the hardware as much as NVIDIA DLSS was needing to.





