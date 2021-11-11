Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man Delivers the Action and Wisecracks in His Reveal Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers players have been waiting a long time to catch a first glimpse of the game’s (PlayStation-exclusive) version of Spider-Man, and now we finally have it. While the reveal trailer is strictly a cinematic affair, we do get to see the Avengers version of Spidey’s suit, moves, wisecracks, and some interactions with Iron Man, Kamala Khan, and the rest of the Avengers crew. You can check out the trailer, below.

Spider-Man is Coming Exclusively to PS Marvel’s Avengers on November 30

Looking pretty good! Not as cool as Insomniac’s version of the wall-crawler, but less off-brand than some of the other heroes in Marvel’s Avengers (the face-covering mask helps). I’d love to see some real gameplay now – hopefully, Spidey’s as agile and versatile as he looks in this trailer. As mentioned, the Spider-Man With Great Power Hero Event will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players. Here’s a bit more information on what you can expect…

You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Here’s a quick taste of his journey in Marvel’s Avengers! Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable. He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The game is also currently available via Xbox Game Pass. The Spider-Man Hero Event arrives on PS4 and PS5 on November 30 along with a major update for all players. Ready to catch some thieves just like flies?