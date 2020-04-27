Maneater Using Quixel Megascans for More Realistic Underwater Shark Playgrounds

Maneater, the upcoming action-RPG about gobbling hapless beachgoers as a giant mutant shark, is pretty goofy in a lot of ways, but developer Tripwire Interactive is taking the game’s environments more seriously than you might think. Today it was revealed Maneater makes use of the Quixel Megascans library of detailed photgrammatic assets (which was recently acquired by Epic Games), to ensure its underwater worlds are as realistic as possible. Here’s a few 4K Maneater screens that show off how those Quixel scans are being put to work (click on the images for full resolution)…













Tripwire has also been posting a series of videos showing off some of Maneater’s varied locations. Check them out, below.

Want to know more about Maneater? Check out Wccftech’s full interview with Tripwire's CEO, and the following official description:

Become a Maneater! Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas - a giant Shark! Terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you! Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Eat. Explore. Evolve! Eat, explore and evolve in an open world action RPG.

Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Rick and Morty).

Feed on humans, consume nutrients and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.

Explore 7 large regions including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.

Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign.

Hunter Parties and Bounty System - the humans fight back! The battle against various types of hunters ranging from small skiff’s all the way up to the coast guard.

Maneater swims onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on May 22.