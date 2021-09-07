Tripwire Appoints New Interim CEO Following Backlash Against John Gibson’s Views on Abortion

On Saturday, Tripwire Interactive president John Gibson sent out a tweet in support of the new Texas law that bans abortion for babies with a heartbeat.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

The statement quickly garnered a significant backlash throughout the gaming industry, including development partners such as Shipwright Studios (which helped with the development of Maneater) and Torn Banner Studios (the team behind the Chivalry franchise). The former studio even went as far as announcing the immediate termination of all existing contracts with Tripwire.

We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights. — Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021

A few hours ago, Tripwire's official Twitter account shared a statement to inform of the change in leadership, with John Gibson stepping down and Alan Wilson (a company founder and current vice president) taking over as interim CEO.