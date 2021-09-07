Tripwire Appoints New Interim CEO Following Backlash Against John Gibson’s Views on Abortion
On Saturday, Tripwire Interactive president John Gibson sent out a tweet in support of the new Texas law that bans abortion for babies with a heartbeat.
Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.
— John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021
The statement quickly garnered a significant backlash throughout the gaming industry, including development partners such as Shipwright Studios (which helped with the development of Maneater) and Torn Banner Studios (the team behind the Chivalry franchise). The former studio even went as far as announcing the immediate termination of all existing contracts with Tripwire.
— Shipwright Studios (@shipwrightstdio) September 5, 2021
We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights.
— Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021
A few hours ago, Tripwire's official Twitter account shared a statement to inform of the change in leadership, with John Gibson stepping down and Alan Wilson (a company founder and current vice president) taking over as interim CEO.
The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.
Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio's business and developmental affairs.
Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company's culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.