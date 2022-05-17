Chivalry 2 Finally hits Steam in June Alongside Huge “Tenosian Invasion” Expansion
Ready your blade brave knight, because after nearly a year as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, multiplayer slash ‘em up Chivalry 2 is making its way to Steam in early June. The Steam launch will coincide with the “Tenosian Invasion” expansion, which promises to be by far the biggest update cooked up by Toronto-based Torn Banner Studios to date. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the Tenosian Invasion, below.
Here’s Torn Banner’s basic Tenosian Invasion description…
Tenosian Invasion (Patch 2.5) brings warriors to a new theater of war, with the Tenosian faction, two huge Team Objective maps, two Team Deathmatch maps and much more! Ride to war on horseback with an all-new mounted combat system, plus – console players can now join players on all platforms with the new Console Server Browser!
…meanwhile, a PC Gamer preview offers a bit more detail on what we can expect.
- An all-new faction, the titular Tenosians, which are inspired by Middle Eastern civilizations, most notably the Ottomans. Of course, the new faction will come with a ton of new cosmetics.
- Four new maps, entitled Desert (deathmatch), The Razing of Askandir (objective), The Breach of Baudwyn (objective), and finally, The Charge of Wardenglade (deathmatch with horseys!)
- PC features are now coming to consoles, including the ability to browse servers.
- And perhaps most importantly, the addition of mounted combat. About time the series all about knights hacking each other to bits got that! Archery, melee attacks, specials, and more can now be launched from horseback. You’ll also be able to grab a lance and take part in some classic jousting action.
Chivalry 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Tenosian Invasion update and the ability to play on Steam both launch on June 12.
