Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Can Be Used to Wirelessly Charge AirPods

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is a convenient little accessory that can top up any iPhone 12 member, and according to the latest info, it can also be used to charge AirPods wirelessly.

AirPods Charging Case Might Have to Be Placed in a Specific Area of the MagSafe Battery Pack for This to Work

One MagSafe Battery Pack owner, Steven Russell, on Twitter, informed potential buyers that AirPods could be charged with it wirelessly. In the Tweet below, you can see that the AirPods are placed on the magnetic charging area of the accessory, with the battery LED indicator lit up on AirPods’ charging case. In this way, if both your wireless earbuds and charging case are out of juice, you can place them on the circular area, and you are good to go.

Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 Receives Major Update With Enhanced Stability

Unfortunately, you will have to detach the MagSafe Battery Pack from whichever iPhone 12 model it is stuck to for the AirPods to start charging wirelessly. Regardless, it is extremely convenient that you can use a single charging accessory to juice up two products without the need for a single cable. The only downside to this convenience is that it will not take long for the MagSafe Battery Pack to be completely drained.

One more thing to add. I have been asked if it wirelessly charges AirPods. Answer appears to be yes. pic.twitter.com/2WCcKSOlbI — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

According to the specifications, the MagSafe Battery Pack only sports a 1,460mAh capacity, and since it charges at 5W only, you might get frustrated with what you have on hand, thanks to the time it takes for both the iPhone and charging case batteries to reach 100 percent. Thankfully, iPhone 12 models can reverse charge the battery pack, but this feature is only useful if you have the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max at hand; otherwise, other members of the iPhone 12 may not have sufficient charge remaining to fully top up the accessory.

It is a small price to pay for something as small as the MagSafe Battery Pack, not to mention that you have to pay $99 per piece. Do you think the added features are worth it? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Steven Russell