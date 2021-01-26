Magic: Legends Open Beta to Launch March 23rd on PC; New Trailer Out
Magic: Legends is getting an Open Beta quite soon, on March 23rd, as announced today exclusively by IGN. The full launch will happen later this year on PC and consoles.
Cryptic Studios also shared a brand new trailer dedicated to the game's version of deckbuilding; check it out below.
From the developers behind Neverwinter comes a new top-down massively multiplayer online action RPG featuring fast-paced combat inspired by Magic: The Gathering. An ancient force moves in darkness, posing an ever-growing threat to the entire multiverse. Players will experience the power of becoming a Planeswalker as they discover exciting mana-based spells and strategically build out the perfect hand of balanced attacks to control the chaos of the battlefield. While openly exploring the vast planes from Magic: The Gathering, players will fight alongside iconic characters and legendary creatures made popular by the original card game.
Key Features
- Become a Planeswalker – Players can choose from five diverse classes and switch between different Planeswalkers at any time.
- Walk Your Own Path – Players will need to cross various planes to save the multiverse, but how they weave their path is up to them.
- Control the Chaos – Control the chaos in real-time combat. Choosing what spells go into each hand requires strategy, as they will be drawn at random during attacks.
- Collect and Upgrade – Players will discover a myriad of spells and collect spell fragments to make them more powerful.
- Fight Together – The planes in Magic: Legends can be traversed alone or with up to two other Planeswalkers.
Classes
- The Geomancer draws upon the power of the Earth to pummel enemies in close quarters with devastating stone and lava attacks. They are capable of absorbing blows that would otherwise incapacitate other Planeswalkers with their rock shield. Geomancers prefer to call upon creatures like goblins, kavu and earth elementals.
- The Mind Mage personifies cool intellect. As a Planeswalker that focuses on psychic powers, they can battle enemies from a safe distance, controlling projectiles with telekinetic powers, and lock down dangerous foes with spells that put them to sleep, or turn them against their allies.
- The Beastcaller is the embodiment of primal might and savagery. Vanquish hordes of foes on the battlefield with crushing blows from your massive spirit axe, while coordinating your attacks with an Aether Fox companion - and other summoned beasts.
- The Sanctifier is equally adept at smiting foes with searing bolts of light as they are with mending the wounds of fallen comrades. Summon forth angels, paladins and those dedicated to a noble cause to protect you in battle, while you lay waste to your enemies with righteous light.
- The Necromancer uses deathly rituals to devastate enemies and raise undead hordes for their own purposes. Utilize your unique connection with death to tear the life from the living, and sap your enemies’ strength with terrible curses.
