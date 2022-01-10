Mad Catz CES 2022 Lineup Includes Keyboards, Headsets, and More

Playing video games is one thing, but the right hardware can turn the user experience from a fun one, to one that goes beyond, but that’s case-by-case dependent. It all starts at the right controller pick, and thankfully, Mad Catz has you covered on that one.

Mad Catz, for those not into gaming, is a well-known gaming peripheral designer that’s been designing controllers, keyboards, computer mice, and other tools for over 30 years. One of their well-known products is the Tournament Series, a line of arcade sticks made for PlayStation and Xbox consoles since the PS3 and Xbox 360.

The peripheral company’s got a wide array of new products available soon, in the form of the S.T.R.I.K.E. 6 keyboard, P.I.L.O.T. headsets line, S.U.R.F. RGB mousepad, G.Y.R.A. gaming chair, C.A.T.9 controller, and finally, the T.E.3.

S.T.R.I.K.E.6’s main draw in the mechanical keyboard space is that it offers an unparalleled amount of customization to the user, including sound effect synchronization, and hot-swappable keys to match your personal preferences.

Buying a P.I.L.O.T. headset gives you access to one of two lightweight, comfortable, and ergonomic headsets. The large, oval-shaped ear pads reduce uncomfortable pressure on the ears and provide for increased ambient noise suppression. The headband and earpads are made with memory foam and wrapped in ultra-soft protein leather for ultimate comfort.

The S.U.R.F. RGB mouse pad utilizes a soft, stain-resistant, and precision-enhancing fabric. To illuminate your streaming or gaming setup, the mousepad is bordered by an RGB strip producing 16.8 million colors with seven dynamic lighting effects.

G.Y.R.A., the company’s newest gaming chair, has a defined focus on comfort, customization, durability, and ergonomics. Automatically adjusting lumbar support ensures that you maintain an upright, comfortable, and ergonomic posture while the 4-directional armrests offer versatility for a comfortable position at any desk. Ultra-durable and made with high-density cold-molded foam means that the G.Y.R.A. is highly durable and will keep its shape over time.

The C.A.T.9 controller is a new venture into the mobile gaming sphere by MadCatz, giving Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch users a powerful new tool at their disposal. Featuring quick connection via Bluetooth, a 6-axis motion sensor, dual vibration effect, turbo mode, and on-device programmable macro buttons—all in an RGB enhanced transparent form factor—the C.A.T. 9 is sure to bring style and comfort to your favorite casual games on your handheld devices.

Last, and certainly not least, we have the T.E.3. Designed for fighting game players, this arcade stick continues the legacy of the Tournament Edition arcade sticks the team has made for over ten years. Portability and convenience are enhanced on the T.E. 3 with shoulder strap attachments and convenient in-unit storage.

The classic Sanwa Denshi buttons deliver an authentic arcade experience with the legendary quality and durability of Sanwa components. T.E. 3 supports multi-platform connectivity including Xbox, PlayStation 4 & 5 over bridge, and PC. More macros, two turbo modes, PlayStation touchpad, and share buttons make the T.E. 3 better integrated with consoles for an upgraded arcade experience.

If you’d like to view more information on Mad Catz and its products, you can view their website right here.