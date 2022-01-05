ASUS Announces New ROG Swift OLED 4K, ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN & ROG Swift PH32QUXE Gaming Monitors

ASUS ROG announces two new OLED models for 2022—the 42" ROG Swift OLED, the first 42" OLED display in the industry, and the 48" ROG Swift OLED display. The two new monitor offerings from the company promote exceptional detail utilizing the 4K resolution of the display to deliver deep black color and staggering highlights, as well as true 10-bit color spread across 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. ASUS ROG hopes to offer accurately tuned colors and factory calibration out of the box to access a ΔE of less than 2 immediately upon turning the displays on.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED displays for 2022 will offer a premium gaming experience on any platform

Typical OLED televisions offer glossy surfaces, promoting an appealing product on display in showrooms, but when purchasing and installing into your own home, the reflection of the surface can become distracting, especially when utilizing the display as a desktop monitor. The company's ROG Swift OLED monitors offer a Micro-texture coating, allowing for less glare than most other competitors' OLED displays. This attention to detail allows for these new displays to showcase higher accuracy of colors and minimal on-screen distraction in any gaming situation, delivering a quality experience while viewing.

ROG Swift OLED displays utilize the experience from their previous cooling options with their motherboards, GPUs, and laptops to create a customized cooling solution for these new monitors. The recognized need to properly cool the excessive amount of heat that all OLED displays are plagued with is forefront with the new ROG Swift line. The company chose to utilize a large customized heatsink to properly direct interior airflow to maximize the amount of heat exchanged through the devices to keep temperatures under 50° C, or 122° F. The thermal headroom allows for the displays to still offer peak brightness levels of 900 nits while limiting burn-in from long-term use.

Today’s premium laptops, smartphones, and televisions use organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screens, and it’s easy to see why. Unlike traditional liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), which use an always-on backlight, OLED panels can control the brightness of each individual pixel. This tech creates near-infinite contrast for a picture that jumps right off the screen, especially in high-dynamic range (HDR) content. Unfortunately, the OLED displays and TVs currently available don’t fully cater to the needs of PC gamers. Now, we’re ready to fill that gap with the new ROG Swift OLED series. These premium displays draw on our gaming monitor expertise to offer gamers the advantages of OLED panels in a display that’s primed for immersive, fast-paced action.

Since current users prefer certain games to be played on consoles and others on PCs, ASUS designed the ROG Swift OLED displays to house a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and a USB hub. The ROG Swift OLED displays use fixed-rate link (FRL) tech, unlocking bandwidth speeds of 48Gbps to meet the newest HDMI specifications. This feature allows console gamers to receive the same 4K 120 Hz resolution and refresh rates that they would be offered on the PC.

For gamers, the choice is clear. With an anti-glare screen, a custom heatsink, and full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, ROG Swift OLED monitors deliver a gaming experience that typical OLED TVs just can’t match.

For certain users, whether shopping for their PC or console, display speeds determine the choice of a suitable gaming monitor. ROG Swift OLED displays promote smooth, fluid animations without unnecessary screen tearing with their amazing 120Hz refresh rate, variable-refresh rates, and auto-low-latency modes. With an amazingly-low 0.1ms response time, the ROG Swift OLED displays allow for crystal-clear viewing without distracting motion blurs. Aside from the OLED offerings, ASUS also announced two ultra-fast gaming monitors including the 27" ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN and the 32" ROG Swift PG32UQXE.

With its 360Hz refresh rate, exceptionally low response time, and high-resolution 1440p panel, the 27” ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN stands ready to arm the most competitive esports gamers for victory. As the fastest ROG monitor ever built, it offers unparalleled smoothness, clarity, and speed.

It’s an amazing time to be a gamer. Whether you play on a PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, all the modern platforms support 4K at high refresh rates. And The ROG Swift PG32UQXE is the perfect complement for any of them.





The ASUS ROG Swift G32UQXE’s DisplayPort 1.4 interface is Display Stream Compression (DSC)-enabled. It uses visually lossless compression to drive 4K, HDR content at 160Hz through a single cable. We also added an HDMI 2.1 port for native 4K, 120Hz output on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Two more HDMI 2.0 ports and a built-in USB hub accommodate other playback devices and peripherals (like webcams) you want to run through the PG32UQXE.

For more information on the ROG Swift OLED series displays in your region, including pricing and availability, please contact your local ROG representative.