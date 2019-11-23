macOS Concept Video Based on iPadOS Showcases Darker Black Mode, Improvised Mission Control, More

iPadOS breathed fresh life into the iPad. While it could already accomplish more than an average tablet in terms of performance and app support, the latest firmware just made things a lot better. In addition to this, Apple has been touting the iPad as a full-fledged computer for quite some time. Now, a designer by the name of Kamar Avdan envisages the future with macOS 11 and how it takes several design cues from iPadOS. Let's dive in to see some more details on the macOS concept video and what features have the designer embedded and how.

macOS Concept Video Imagines Face ID, iPadOS-like Design Elements, and Much More

The new macOS concept video based on iPadOS aims to maximize productivity through several hybrid elements between the two operating systems. The concept shows how you can use the drag and drop functionality by simply hovering it over an app. On the first look, you can see how the icons and other major UI elements are redesigned that resembles that of iPadOS.

In addition, the macOS concept video also imagines how you can add widgets in the macOS home screen and the approach is derived from iPadOS. There is also a dark Black Mode and Face ID support which is yet to be seen on the Mac. In addition to this, an improvised Mission Control and seamless AirPods pairing are some of the new concepts shown in the video.

While Apple is gearing up to provide a seamless and consistent app experience across all Apple devices, the company might still resist changing macOS entirely. For instance, Apple has ditched iTunes on the Mac and replaced it with three apps. Nonetheless, there will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. Moreover, the macOS concept video has been embedded, so do check it out for more details.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the new macOS concept video? Share your views with us in the comments.