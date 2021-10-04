Latest iPhone SE 3 Concept Shows Everything We Want in a Budget iPhone

Apple launched the new iPhone 13 series last month and the devices have been received pretty well. While the new additions are great, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are priced accordingly. While Apple's 2020 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone to buy, a new concept has emerged that shows how the iPhone SE 3 might look like.

New Concept Imagines the iPhone SE 3 in Six Colors, All-Screen Design, More

The new iPhone SE 3 concept video is shared by the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, highlighting what we want to see in the next iPhone SE lineup. To be fair, the video is designed pretty well and it gives us a pretty good look at the design and colors along with the potential features. You can check out the concept video embedded below for more details.

The 2022 iPhone SE 3 concept envisions an all-screen design with an edge to edge display and no notch. We can see that the iPhone SE 3 features a hole punch display on the top. What this means is that Touch ID might have been moved to the Power button which makes a lot of sense since the all-screen design eliminated the Home button.

In terms of design, the iPhone SE 3 concept video envisages an iPhone 13-like boxier design. This keeps up with the current trends that Apple is following with its product lineup. You will see a single camera module protruding at the back. While it is not an ideal design, the iPhone does look great. In addition, the concept is designed in six color options which includes Green, Salmon Pink, Lavender, Cream, Light Blue, and Ultimate Black.

While the iPhone SE 3 is great to look at, it is not certain if Apple is looking to launch it next year. The iPhone SE 3 is said to feature Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and it will potentially launch in the first half of 2022. The iPhonWe will share more details on the device as soon as we have further information on the subject. Would you buy the iPhone SE 3 based on the concept? Let us know in the comments.