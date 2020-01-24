macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers

Apple has released a new beta update for developers. You can now download macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3.

Download macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Beta 3 Today with Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Of all betas Apple releases, it’s fair to say that tvOS and macOS are always the boring ones. Don’t get me wrong here, they are important pieces of software on which million of people rely on. And if you happen to love testing out betas of tvOS or macOS, then you will be delighted to learn that you can now download macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 right away.

If you consider yourself to be an Apple enthusiast then it is highly likely that you already have a pervious beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.3 already installed. In order to download the third beta, simply launch System Preferences then click on Software Update. Once the update shows up you can initiate the download straight away or you can schedule to install later, it’s your call. But if you are sitting idle anyway, then it is a good idea to install the update without hesitation.

Enrolled in the Apple Developer Program? You can download a fresh copy of macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 right away, that too over the air, which is a huge convenience. Head over to the Developer Program site, go to the Downloads section, click on Install Profile. It is recommended that you install this update on a spare Mac, rather than one that is your daily driver.

This new update is packed with bug fixes and performance related enhancements. In case you have been facing issue in terms of day to day performance, then macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 should fix things up for you to some extent.

At this point, it’s unclear what the new update brings with it until or unless we get our hands on the changelog from the final build which should be out soon, given how small this update is in terms of version number alone. Anyway, don’t waste time and download macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta 3 right away for some stability on the Mac front.

If you are a regular user, then you don’t have to worry about this beta at all.