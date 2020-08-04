macOS Big Sur Beta 4 Released to Developers – Download

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 4 of macOS Big Sur to developers for testing purposes. The beta arrives two weeks after beta 3 was released to developers and over a month after it was unveiled to the public at Apple's 2020 WWDC event. If you're a developer, you can download the latest build right now from the Apple Developer Center.

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur to Developers for Testing Purposes - Download Now!

If you're interested in trying out the latest beta for yourself, it is available for free from the Apple Developer Center. However, make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed from the Apple Developer Center. Once it is downloaded, here's what you have to do:

AMD Intros Radeon Pro 5000 Graphics Lineup For Apple’s 27″ iMac – Radeon Pro 5700 XT With 16 GB Memory, 7.6 TFLOPs of Horsepower

Launch System Preferences on your Mac.

on your Mac. Click on Software Update .

. Now, wait for the page to refresh and click on Update Now as soon as the update shows up.

macOS Big Sur introduces a plethora of new additions and brings visual novelty to the mix. Henceforth, it can be regarded as a major update to the platform. It brings forward redesigned Notification Center with a modern appearance, improvements in Safari, iOS-style widgets, redesigned Tabs, improvements in Messages, Maps, Photos, a built-in language translator feature and much more.

Other than this, the platform also features Apple Pay support for Mac Catalyst apps, better privacy, and much more. If you're a developer, you can check out all of these features and moe right now. As of now, there is no word what changes are part of the macOS beta 4, so we will just leave it to developers to tinker with the latest build. We will keep you guys updated on the latest.

You can learn more about the Big Sur update from our announcement post.

You might also be interested in checking out the following stories of you're interested in installing macOS Big Sur beta 4.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.