M1X MacBook Pro Will See Price Increase But Feature Same Performance Across 14-Inch and 16-Inch Sizes

While Apple might have used the same M1 chip for a variety of MacBook models, if you check with a bit more diligence on the company’s website, those differences start to become more pronounced. Fortunately, the M1X MacBook Pro models are not expected to ship with those differences. According to one tipster and that is excellent news for customers that want a compact notebook without sacrificing performance. However, the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro models could see a price hike compared to current models.

Sadly, You Will Have to Pay More for the M1X MacBook Pro Models to Experience Those Performance Gains

An update from dylandkt on Twitter talks about the M1X MacBook Pro touting the same performance, irrespective if you purchase the 14-inch and 16-inch variants. Since both sizes will feature the same M1X processor, the performance gains are bound to be similar unless Apple decides otherwise. The current 16-inch MacBook Pro features Intel's powerful chips with better thermals compared to the 13-inch model. It is a great option for users who opt for a smaller size but do not want to compromise on the performance. However, the M1X MacBook Pro might see a price increase, according to the leaker.

Latest Concept Replaces the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro With an Apple Pencil Dock

As mentioned earlier, the leaker has clarified that the 14-inch M1X MacBook Pro will see a price increase compared to the current 13-inch model with an M1 chip. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will come at a price similar to the high-end 13-inch model. In addition, the price of the 14-inch model will be close to the 16-inch model due to the similar set of features and performance.

Just so that everyone understands, I am referring to the 16 and 14 inch pros both having the same M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

The current high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro model with an Intel chip is priced at $1,799. In addition to this, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently priced at $2,399 for the base model. Since the 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro model is not seeing a price hike, we can presume that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be priced in the middle at an estimated $2,000.

Dylandkt holds immense credibility when it comes to predicting accurate leaks. While a price hike for the 14-inch MacBook Pro model is not desirable by users, we do have to take into account that the M1X MacBook Pro will feature equal performance to its 16-inch variant. Apple might also be planning to launch the M1X Mac mini with additional ports alongside the MacBooks.

Do you want to see the M1X MacBook Pro see a price hike? Which model are you planning to upgrade to? Let us know in the comments section below.