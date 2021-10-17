App Log Details New ‘M1 Pro’ and ‘M1 Max’ Chip Names for Apple’s Redesigned MacBook Pro

Apple is expected to announce the new M1X MacBook Pro models tomorrow and leaks related to the highly anticipated laptop keep pouring in. A new report claims that the M1X MacBook Pro models could potentially come with up to 64GB of RAM, MagSafe technology but no Touch Bar. This is not the first time we are hearing details on Apple's plans to ditch the Touch Bar in favor of physical function keys. Moreover, a developer has discovered that the chips powering the redesigned MacBook Pro models will be called "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max,"

Apple's Processors in the Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Will Potentially be Called 'M1 Pro' and M1 Max.'

Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter suggests that Apple's upcoming 14-inch M1X MacBook Pro will not replace the current M1 MacBook Pro. Instead, the company will potentially see fit to discontinue the four-port 13-inch MacBook Pro and replace it with the 14-inch M1X model. Both 14 and 16-inch models will feature Apple's mini-LED display technology and it could come with a 120Hz refresh rate. We also covered that the new laptops might come with a notch but without Face ID capabilities. It has also been discovered by a developer that the MacBook Pro chips will be called M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The aforementioned developer tells me that new MacBook Pro chips have appeared in logs under the names "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max." I'm not saying Apple will take that direction with its actual marketing names, but that's another—albeit more confusing—possibility. We'll know for sure in just about 24 hours.

Other than this, Apple is expected to ditch the Touch Bar and bring back MagSafe technology for faster charging speeds. In addition, the company has tested "new models" of the MacBook Pro which will come with support for a dedicated SD card slot and an HDMI port. Before today, we have been referring to the processor powering the upcoming MacBook Pro as an M1X chip but a new claim has been shared that refers to the processor as "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max." However, it is likely that Apple will drop the new naming scheme.

Apple will launch the new M1X MacBook Pro models tomorrow and we will be covering the event extensively. Are you looking forward to the new laptops? Let us know in the comments.