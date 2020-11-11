New M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro Retain 720p Camera, but Image Quality Is Improved Thanks to New Chipset’s ISP

Apple introducing its 5nm M1 chip to the new Mac models instead of using Intel’s silicon, is one of the biggest hardware changes you’ll see from the company. Then, Apple didn’t bother changing at all on the new M1 MacBook Air and the M1 MacBook Pro, such as that 720p camera. Fortunately, the company didn’t need to upgrade the optics of both models, not when the M1’s ISP is doing all the work for you.

M1 ISP Improves Webcam Image Quality by Employing Several Color Correction Techniques

Unlike the 2020 27-inch iMac that has received a ton of positive reviews for upgrading not just the quality of the camera but also the audio quality through the microphones, Apple has stuck with the same 720p camera for the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. Now that’s not a bad thing because the company’s home-made M1 ISP will be doing all the heavy lifting to improve image quality.

The M1 MacBook Air Actually Has Two Chipset Variants to Buy, One With Smaller Number of GPU Cores

Users have continued to complain about camera image quality on machines like the MacBook Air for years, and Apple hasn’t been catering to their needs either. With the M1 ISP, things might change drastically. According to the details, the new M1 ISP will reduce noise while delivering a better dynamic range and white balance. Since a lot of work and schooling has shifted indoors thanks to the ongoing pandemic, it’s imperative that users require better integrated imaging solutions.

Hopefully, the introduction of the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro would solve this greatly. However, before the two models aren’t officially available, we cannot rely on Apple’s word alone. We’ll see just how well image quality has improved on the latest notebooks and when we do, our readers will be the first to know, so stay tuned.