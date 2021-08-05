You Still Have to Wait a While to Get the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, but Shipping Times Have Improved Considerably

The larger 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro has a massive display upgrade that creative professionals and casual users would salivate over, but the downside is not the high price tag but the wait time. Apple has yet to improve the shipping times of its larger tablet, but the situation has improved considerably over the course of a few months.

Back in May, Customers Had to Wait for About Two Months to Receive the Larger M1 iPad Pro

If you place an order for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro through Apple’s website, it will take between 1-2 weeks for the slate to be delivered at your desired address. Now, that is still a lot of patience you will have to muster, but the situation has improved significantly. While Apple is still attempting to bridge the supply and demand disparity, the situation was abysmal back in May of this year, where customers had to wait around two months to receive the product.

During June, that wait time was reduced to 4-6 weeks if ordered directly from Apple, and now things are looking somewhat positive. This can mean that Apple is slowly improving the mini-LED mass production conundrum between its supply chain in an effort to provide customers with the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro as soon as possible. The company recently added Luxshare Precision as a new mini-LED supplier for the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models, so it is safe to assume that this addition will help reduce waiting times for the M1 iPad Pro.

The Chinese partner will also be responsible for building the iPhone 13 Pro to meet production targets, so there is immense responsibility on the new member of Apple’s supply chain. Fortunately, if you order the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, you will receive it much quicker, with wait times hovering between 3-5 business days. The only difference is that it arrives with a traditional LCD, not a mini-LED. Fortunately, the same model is said to be treated to a mini-LED in 2022, but it is unclear whether customers will have to wait as long as they do now for the larger variant.

With many more mini-LED products arriving in the coming months, Apple should prepare its supply chain to be on the top of its game, otherwise, potential customers will have to wait considerably longer.

News Source: Apple