Lost Judgment Gets Over an Hour of Brand New Gameplay Footage
Lost Judgment, the sequel to 2018's Yakuza spin-off Judgment, is fast approaching its September 24th global release date, when the game will become available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Thus, it's no wonder that publisher SEGA is ramping up the marketing machine.
Today, Japanese publication Famitsu published over an hour of brand new gameplay footage split into three YouTube videos.
There are rumors that Lost Judgment could be the last entry in this Yakuza spin-off series, though, due to disputes with the protagonist's talent agency. For some reason, they are opposing a PC launch, which has SEGA wondering whether it makes sense to continue with the franchise.
Regardless, here's the official overview of this new installment according to SEGA.
December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence.
“Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room.
His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further.
How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice?From just a single stumble, one can become a monster…
- Law and Disorder – Lost Judgment once again puts players in the sneakers of lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Joined by his partner, ex-yazuka Masaharu Kaito, the crime-fighting duo is called on to investigate a seemingly perfect crime whose lead suspect has an airtight alibi. What starts out as a tale of revenge reveals a tangled web of conspiracy involving several unlikely factions taking advantage of a broken law system. But as victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, he must choose between defending the law or exacting justice.
- Freeform Combat – Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms grant him mastery of any situation from group ambushes to single-target takedowns. Harness Crane, Tiger, and the new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them.
- Investigative Action – Yagami’s arsenal of detective tricks grows with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth.
- No Place Finer – Immerse yourself in the bustling downtowns of Tokyo and Yokohama at your own pace within an authentic setting that only the RGG Studio can deliver. Game at Club SEGA, find your next favorite hangout, take on cases from locals need, and beyond.
