Lost Judgment Gets Over an Hour of Brand New Gameplay Footage

Lost Judgment, the sequel to 2018's Yakuza spin-off Judgment, is fast approaching its September 24th global release date, when the game will become available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Thus, it's no wonder that publisher SEGA is ramping up the marketing machine.

Today, Japanese publication Famitsu published over an hour of brand new gameplay footage split into three YouTube videos.

Lost Judgment May Not Get Other Games Due to PC Availability Dispute

There are rumors that Lost Judgment could be the last entry in this Yakuza spin-off series, though, due to disputes with the protagonist's talent agency. For some reason, they are opposing a PC launch, which has SEGA wondering whether it makes sense to continue with the franchise.

Regardless, here's the official overview of this new installment according to SEGA.