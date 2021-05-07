Lost Judgment Fully Announced, Series to Focus on Action While Yakuza Remains Turn-Based

The news leaked early last evening, but today Sega officially announced Lost Judgment, the new action-detective adventure from the makers of Yakuza. The game will once again put you in the sneakers of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami who will travel between two open-world cities (Yokohama and Kamurocho) to solve his latest case. The first trailer for Lost Judgment hints at a darker, more gruesome case than before, although the Sega’s Judgment Day livestream also hinted at some lighter elements, including Yagami going under cover at a high school. Check out the first trailer for Lost Judgment, below.

Intrigued? Here’s Sega’s official description for Lost Judgment:

December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence. “Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room. His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice? From s single stumble, one can become a monster… Key Features Bringing Justice at the Edge of the Law – Put Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms to the test in order get to the bottom of the case. Harness the Crane, Tiger, and new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them.

– Put Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms to the test in order get to the bottom of the case. Harness the Crane, Tiger, and new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them. Everyone’s Got a Story – Employ Yagami’s arsenal of detective tricks with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth as you take on cases in both Tokyo and Yokohama.

It seems like the Judgment series will be a major pillar for Ryu Ga Gotoku going forward, as according to producer Toshihiro Nagoshi it will be the new home of the studio’s trademark brawling action, as the Yakuza series will continue to focus on turn-based combat going forward…

The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the years, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment.

Lost Judgment launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 worldwide on September 24.