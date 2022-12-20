Judgment, Lost Judgment New Patches Introduce Official NVIDIA DLSS, DLAA Support

The PC versions of Judgment and Lost Judgment, which launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store earlier this year, have both received new patches today that introduce official NVIDIA DLSS support and fix a selection of issues.

The new patches for both games introduce, as mentioned above, NVIDIA DLSS support for both games, whose setting can be found in the Graphic Settings menu. Additionally, NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti- Aliasing) support has also been added, which can also be found in the Graphic Settings menu. The two patches also change FSR settings for the first boot of both games on Steam Deck and more. The full patch notes can be found below.

Judgment December 20th Patch Notes

DLSS support is now fully supported for Judgment!



• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings • NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the miniscreen in the bottom left changes.

Lost Judgment December 20th Patch Notes

DLSS support is now fully supported for Lost Judgment!

• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck:

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

• An issue that prevented players from clearing Hikawa’s Scoop Mission when the screen angle is in a different position.

• Addresses an issue that occurred with the destruction effect of the meter shifting unexpectedly when playing the moped race in an aspect ratio other than 16:9.

• When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the mini-screen in the bottom left no longer changes unexpectedly.

Judgment and Lost Judgment are now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the two games by checking out our reviews.

With its excellent detective story, extremely likable characters, and welcome improvements to combat and investigation mechanics, Lost Judgment won't disappoint any fan of the original, of the Yakuza series, or anyone looking for a very mature story. The game doesn't try to shake up the original formula, which may definitely put some players off, but this is hardly a problem when quality is as high as it is in the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.