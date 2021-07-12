Lost Judgment May Not Get Other Games Due to PC Availability Dispute
SEGA's Lost Judgment may be the last entry in the franchise, according to a rumor posted by Japanese website Nikkan Taishu. A source has apparently confirmed that Johnny's, the talent agency of actor Takuya Kimura (who plays the protagonist Takayuki Yagami) for some reason opposed the release on PC of the previous game Judgment (only available on consoles and Stadia) and still maintains the same stance for the upcoming sequel. The developer of Lost Judgment, SEGA, doesn't believe this to be a viable business proposition.
Of course, this is still a rumor, but it lines up with the fact that Lost Judgment will only be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 this September.
SEIZE THE TRUTH - December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence. “Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room. His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice? From just a single stumble, one can become a monster…
BRINGING JUSTICE AT THE EDGE OF THE LAW - Put Yagami’s distinct martial arts forms to the test in order get to the bottom of the case. Harness the Crane, Tiger, and new Snake stance, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent’s strikes, using their energy against them.
EVERYONE’S GOT A STORY -Employ Yagami’s arsenal of detective tricks with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth as you take on cases in both Tokyo and Yokohama.
