Lost Judgment May Not Get Other Games Due to PC Availability Dispute

SEGA's Lost Judgment may be the last entry in the franchise, according to a rumor posted by Japanese website Nikkan Taishu. A source has apparently confirmed that Johnny's, the talent agency of actor Takuya Kimura (who plays the protagonist Takayuki Yagami) for some reason opposed the release on PC of the previous game Judgment (only available on consoles and Stadia) and still maintains the same stance for the upcoming sequel. The developer of Lost Judgment, SEGA, doesn't believe this to be a viable business proposition.

Of course, this is still a rumor, but it lines up with the fact that Lost Judgment will only be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 this September.

