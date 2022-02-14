Lost Ark Skyrockets to #2 on Steam’s All-Time Concurrent Player Chart

Only a few days ago we reported that Lost Ark already managed to lure a large number of players to its early access phase, which was open to owners of Founder's Packs. At that time, Lost Ark ranked sixth on Steam's all-time concurrent player chart with a peak of 532K.

However, the game has since been fully released to free-to-play players. We anticipated this would likely enable it to surpass Amazon's New World, previously at the fifth place, but Lost Ark didn't stop there. Two days ago, the MMOARPG registered a peak of 1 million and 325K players, higher than Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, and even Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This means the game developed by Smilegate RPG now holds second place, albeit very far from PUBG: Battlegrounds (which remains firmly on top with its 3 million and 257K peak recorded four years ago, at the height of the Battle Royale craze).

Of course, such a huge success also comes with some downsides. The servers were literally assaulted, creating long queues and other issues. Amazon Games (publisher of the game in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania) announced steps to improve the situation, including setting up a separate region of servers for Europe. Do note that this will be separate from the rest of Europe, which means no cross-regional play and no access to existing Royal Crystal and Silver balances from Central Europe, either. The new region is meant for newcomers, basically.

As a thank you to the community, Amazon and Smilegate RPG are granting some free items redeemable through March 1st at 11:59 pm PT (March 2nd at 8.59 am CET):

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount)

Terpeion

Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

Healing Battle Item Chest x10

Offensive Battle Item Chest x10

Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x3

Weekly Trade potions Pack x3

Phoenix Plume x20

At any rate, Amazon Games appears to have found a new golden goose with Lost Ark after the waning fortunes of its own MMORPG, New World. Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, said in a statement: