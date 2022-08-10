Menu
List of iPhone Models That Will Support iOS 16’s New Battery Percentage in Status Bar

Ali Salman
Aug 10, 2022
Apple recently saw fit to release iOS 16 beta 5 to developers for testing purposes. The new build comes with a boatload of forward-facing features and visual changes. One of the most notable changes is the new battery percentage addition in the status bar on iPhone models. However, it appears that the new visual aspect of the battery is not available on all iPhone models that support iOS 16. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 16 to Come With Battery Percentage in Status Bar For All Compatible iPhone Models - Check Out The List

Apple's new battery percentage visual change in the status bar is more than a welcome addition and many users have been wanting it for a long time. Currently, you have to swipe down from the top-right portion of the screen to access the Control Center in order to see the percentage of battery left. Now, the information will be available right on the Home screen. As mentioned earlier, not all iPhone models currently support the battery percentage representation in the status bar.

The iPhone X launched with Face ID and the notch took most of the space in the status bar, rendering it useless. Over time, the company reduced the size of the notch by almost 20 percent with iPhone 13 series. However, the company still did not allow the platform to show the battery percentage in the status bar. Well, this is about to change with the release of iOS 16. If you are unfamiliar, check out all the iPhone models that currently support iOS 16's new battery percentage in status bar.

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max

The list above shows all iPhone models that will support iOS 16's battery percentage addition. This leaves the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. Take note that the new change is currently in the beta phase and can change in future iOS 16 beta releases. If not, the company could incorporate it in the final release later this year.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple excluded the feature on some iPhone models due to screen real-estate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

