LIAN LI Upgrades Galahad AIO CPU Cooler with Inhouse UNI FAN SL120 system

LIAN LI revealed the Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition, upgrading their previous Galahad AIO with their top-of-the-line UNI FAN SL120 fans. This combination allows "a powerful cooling solution with a premium design, fewer cables, and unified RGB that can be controlled via LIAN LI’s L-Connect 2 software." Together, the Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition includes a cable to connect the crucial "AIO’s pump RGB to the UNI HUB," lowering the cost for the consumer in the end.

The Galahad AIO is the company's most popular cooling combo for LIAN LI consumers, providing an outstanding AIO CPU cooler, and also include the UNI-FAN SL120, LIAN LI's state-of-the-art interlocking fan, reducing clutter from the cables. This was a separate but required purchase for the ARGB cable kit for LIAN LI users intending to help "manage their pump’s RGB via L-Connect 2."

LIAN LI Intros Aesthetically Small-Form Factor Q58 Case, Complete With Mesh Panels and LEDs

































Lian Li Galahad AIO Featuring a unique triple chamber pump design, the Galahad AIO can deliver optimal thermal performance and noise management with operation at less than 20 dBA. The special design eliminates water flow dead zones while providing a direct path and maximum pressure over the fins of the cold plate, which results in fast heat dissipation. Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 Designed as PWM high static pressure fans, the UNI FAN SL120 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 800 to 1900rpm, and low noise levels at a maximum of 31 dBA, thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology. While providing sufficient airflow, the addressable LEDs provide a unique and customizable lighting effect that is visible front and back.

The Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition combines two great LIAN LI products and comes with the cable and hub to properly combine "the RGB management via L-Connect 2 software." The Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition will allow consumers to choose either a black or white option, as well as 240 or 360 fan sizes.

Another crucial inclusion to LIAN LI's Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition is the mounting hardware to make the AIO cooling system compatible with Intel's newest LGA 1700 socket size.

Pre-orders start today, October 29,2021, on Newegg with "an MSRP of $159.99 ($149.99 global) for the 240, and $199.99 ($189.99 global) for the 360."

If you would like more information about the LIAN LI Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition, feel free to visit the Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition product page here.