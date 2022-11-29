ASUS Unveils ROG STRIX Aura Edition ATX 3.0 PSUs For Next-Gen Gaming PCs

ASUS has introduced its brand new ROG STRIX Gold Aura PSU lineup which is ATX 3.0 compliant and comes in up to 1000W flavors.

ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura PSU Lineup Comes With RGBs, Enhanced Cooling, ATX 3.0 support, & Gen5 16-Pin '12VHPWR' Connectors

The new ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition PSU delivers the new ATX 3.0 standard for efficient delivery of power, along with enhanced cooling, support for the latest 16-pin PCIe connectors seen on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series, and adds a flair of Aura Sync RGB for gamers looking to spice up the look of their rigs.

The new PSU from ASUS ROG is available in 750W, 850W, 1000W, and 1200W power options. The ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition power supply includes a new, more oversized heatsink to decrease the noise levels and the temperatures, allowing users to expect a longer lifespan from its increased zero decibel function under, at most, medium power loads.

The fan design on the new ASUS ROG Strix Gold Aura Edition power supply is 135mm "Axial-tech design," which incorporates dual ball bearings for more extended use and increased-sized blades to enhance airflow. The new PSU keeps the same 80 Plus Gold certification found on newer ASUS PSUs and low-ESR Japanese capacitors that will last two times longer than standard ones.

When discussing compatibility through its 16-pin PCIe power connector, the company mentions its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, as neither GPU needs an additional adapter to work with the new power supply.

The reason for the "Aura Edition" moniker for the new PSU from ASUS is that the new power supply uses Aura Sync compatibility, allowing users to control the RGB Fearless Eye logo lights on the unit through the use of the 3-pin RGB header found on all standard motherboards. ASUS also offers a 10-year limited warranty that covers "core product operation," while the RGB lights are under a 3-year warranty through ASUS ROG.

There is no release date as of this time of writing nor cost for the new PSU series from ASUS ROG. You can find more information on the company's website, along with the ability to view other ASUS ROG products.

News Source: ASUS ROG company page