GeIL Unveils DDR5-8000 Memory Kits, Polaris With RGB & Evo-V With Active Cooling Tech

GeIL has announced its upcoming DDR5-8000 memory kits which will feature CL38 timings and be available in Q1 2023.

GeIL To Launch Ultra-Fast DDR5-8000 Memory Kits In Early 2023 With CL38 Timings at 1.45V

The most innovative feature of the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory kits is the heat spreader, designed to apply active cooling with its dual fans and a pleasing RGB lighting aesthetic across the top half. The heatshield offering dual-fan cooling provides close to forty-seven percent increased heat dissipation compared to standard heatshields on competing memory kits. The EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory kits come in two colorways — glacier white and bold titanium gray. The new memory is Intel-compatible and supports most CPU coolers with less interference.

Gamers and Computer enthusiasts have expected more from GeIL to improve their gaming experience, and our answer is the EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory. The EVO V has established a new standard in heat shield design as we have created an active dual-fan “FANtastic” cooling system to keep EVO V within an ideal thermal range. The RGB illumination and fans are part of a one-piece heat spreader design that enhances overclocking performance and builds an eye-catching system. — Jennifer Huang, Vice President, GeIL Memory

The architecture for the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory kits is based on the Power Management Integrated Circuit, both in locked and unlocked options, providing a high level of protection, voltage monitoring, and control, and power management options for those seeking to utilize the new memory for overclocking capabilities. The ECC functionality allows for active error correction, improves stability and memory performance, and enhances data integrity.

The GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory kits support Intel's latest XMP 3.0 profiles, allowing for easier customization and tweaking for enthusiasts. Each module provides memory chips and strictly sorted ICs for an enhanced level of reliability in performance.

GeIL also provides a new POLARIS RGB memory kit with memory capacities of up to 64 GB and memory speeds topping 8000 MHz, and it will fit most CPU coolers. The Polaris RGB line will be provided for both Intel and AMD processors.

News Sources: GeIL, GeIL, TechPowerUP