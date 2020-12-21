Lian Li Announces the UNI FAN SL140 Case Fan

Lian Li has announced a new version of its UNI FAN SL120 case fan, and this new variant features a larger fan size of 140 mm. This larger variant has UNI FAN SL140; this new fan offers a wide array of RGB lighting and uses Lian Li's L-Connect software. This larger case fan features a slightly slower fan speed when compared to the SL120 case fan.

The UNI FAN SL140 features a maximum fan speed of 1,500 RPM, a pack of two is currently priced at $69.99

Lian Li has announced a larger version of the UNI FAN SL120 case fan, increasing the size from 120 mm to 140 mm. This increase in size does have the UNI FAN SL140 having a lower fan speed. The UNI FAN SL140 features an RPM range from 500 RPM up to 1,500 RPM, while the SL120 fans featured 800 RPM up to 1,900 RPM. When pairing the slower RPM speed with the larger fan blades, allow for higher air pressure and higher airflow. This fan utilizes rubber pads to reduce the vibrations while ensuring extremely low noise levels.

Kolink Announces the Small Form Factor Case, The Rocket V2

The UNI FAN SL140 uses a fluid dynamic bearing technology that enables this fan to provide 70.5 CFM of airflow and 1.67 mm H₂O of air pressure. These technical specifications allow for a case fan that adequately pulls in air through a mesh or plastic filter. This fan can provide that airflow while producing a maximum noise level of 30 dBA at full speed, which is one dBA less than the UNI FAN SL120.

For RGB lighting, this fan features a total of 32 addressable LEDs to provide customizable lighting effects, which are shown through the diffuser on either side of the fan. The RGB lighting can be controlled through Lian Li's L-Connect software, which has numerous fan profiles and easy customization for the RGB lighting. This RGB lighting is showcased through the fan's edge, while the fan blades don't feature any RGB lighting.

The UNI FAN SL140 features a unique PIN-to-PIN contact point to receive power and signal, supporting four different fans. This fan's design comes in either a white color scheme or a black color scheme, and the SL140 fan comes in a pack of two with the fan controller included for a price of $69.99.