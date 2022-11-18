Lian Li’s Highly Anticipated V3000 PLUS PC Case Launches Today With Triple 480mm AIO Cooling Support

LIAN LI announced on Twitter this morning the release of the company's V3000 PLUS PC case, which launches today.

LIAN LI Reveals V3000 PLUS PC Chassis, Full Tower Dual PC Case With Triple 480mm Rad Support

First, let's take a step back nine months ago to LIAN LI's Youtube account, where the company was producing a 2022 Digital Expo for users and fans of the brand.

The company showcased the LIAN LI Lancool III and V3000 PLUS during this first part of their two-part series. At around the 6:30 mark, they begin to discuss the V3000 PLUS chassis in total, reminding them that this case is the largest chassis the manufacturer provides customers.

The chassis is large enough to hold two separate systems and an extensive array of cooling configurations. Another feature mentioned is the capability of multiple power supplies and storage options. Granted, this also depends on the design of the components.

The case is adorned in a black colorway with a thin RGB stripe that glistens in the front, giving that sleekness and regal look to the point and brand. However, this is not our first appearance in this case. The company previously displayed the V3000 PLUS at the 2021 Digital Expo from LIAN LI, and some customers are frustrated that the issue has not been released yet. The sneak peeks on Twitter this morning give hope that this case will finally see the hands of the company's fans.

Part of the delay from LIAN LI is continual modifications to make the best case possible for users, offering plenty of features. One of the changes to the case mentioned in the video is that the top and front mesh panels combine aluminum accents to give the case a more uniform and secure look. LIAN LI has also optimized the case panels for the most efficient and adequate airflow.

The right side panel is now tempered glass to match the left side panel, which is a feature that is becoming much more common with PC users. The reasoning is for the company to limit an overabundance of side fans added to a PC rig, which can affect overall performance and power consumption. Both panels can be opened via a push-lock mechanism, removing the need for screws to be lost by removing and placing panels in place.

The back allows the bracket to be flipped to utilize a more extensive array of radiator and fan configurations, offering more access to more users. LIAN LI also removed the remote control option as users felt the opportunity was unnecessary. Now, on the top of the case, the company has opted for several USB Type-A outlets, two USB Type-C outlets, HD Audio and Mic ports, and LED control buttons. On the right of the ports, there is a system switch with a power and reset button in the middle. The system switch will allow users to switch back and forth between the multiple systems inside the case.

Users may not notice, but under the front of the case, the LIAN LI logo is projected onto the desktop surface, which is a feature uncommon to other brands and is a unique accent. Users can add up to four HDD or SSD drives to the system under the main chamber near the power supply unit compartment. However, users can move those to the main component chamber, next to the motherboard, if the user chooses. Hot-swappable memory can be added as a feature should users prefer that option for their drives.

Lastly, four toolless SSD brackets were added to hold slim SSD drives, which will be placed under the main motherboard and far enough from each other to keep temperatures down. The video also advertises that the case will be available in May, which was delayed until tomorrow. The reasons for the delay are unknown, but this case is sure to please several PC users.

Pricing is unknown, but considering the size and added features, it is a safe assumption that the case will be premium for users with a sizable cost. We will update you with pricing and more information after tomorrow's embargo releases.

News Sources: LIAN LI Twitter, LIAN LI Youtube