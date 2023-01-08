Lexar Reveals ARES DDR5 & DDR4 Memory Modules Up To 6000 Mbps, Shows Portable NVMe SSD

Lexar showcased brand-new gaming products including DDR5 memory modules and blazing-fast SSDs at CES 2023.

Lexar comes in hot with new ARES RGB DDR5 desktop memory with up to 6000 Mbps bandwidth, XMP 3.0 & EXPO Flavors

Users and attendees were greeted by Lexar's new memory modules and internal/portable solid-state drives. Included products were an updated NM800PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD and SL660 BLAZE mobile gaming solid-state drive. However, the biggest surprise was the ARES RGB DDR5 desktop memory, added to the current ARES DDR series of desktop RAM modules.

The new Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 memory series is the pinnacle of the company's gaming line of memory products. Now, with the addition of 5600 and 6000 MHz DDR5 memory modules, gamers can be assured of high speeds and even less lag from their top games. Lexar's 32 GB memory kit includes dual 16 GB memory modules for compatible computer systems. The memory modules support overclocking, are compatible with Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, and offer Lexar's RGB Sync so users can customize the lighting of their memory to match the current colors in any user's system or, if it is their first RGB product, choose the colors and effect that they want to show off to their friends.

We are excited to bring the quality, performance, and reliability you expect in our professional photo and video products to the gaming market. Our gaming products are designed to meet the unique needs of gamers and enable them to play at their peak without worrying about load times, game lag, or stuttering graphics. — Joel Boquiren, General Manager, Lexar

Additionally, Lexar showed off its current lines of products to CES attendants, including the NM800PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe solid-state drive and the SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD, and the PLAY microSD UHS-I Card.

The Lexar ARES DDR5 RGB 6000 MHz memory kits are not currently available. However, Lexar assures that consumers will be able to purchase the ARES DDR5 RGB 6000 MHz memory kits towards the end of the first quarter of this year. The company has not revealed pricing, nor has regional availability.

