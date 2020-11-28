Lian Li Announces the ST120 Fans

Lian Li has Launched the ST120 fan featuring a maximum fan speed of 1,900 RPM and a maximum noise level of 32 dBA. This fan has RGB lighting throughout the fan blades. The ST120 fan comes in either a white color scheme or a black color scheme and is currently available for pre-order for $39.99.

The ST120 fan comes in two distinct colors, either Black or White, featuring RGB lighting throughout the fan blades, ensuring fantastic lights illuminate the other PC components. These two distinct colors allow this fan to easily match a standard black PC case or a snow-white PC build, ensuring that the theme stays intact even for the case fans.

The ST120 fan offers an RPM range of 800 RPM with a maximum speed of 1,900 RPM allowing for fantastic airflow. This maximum speed only creates 32 dBA of noise, allowing for an incredibly cool PC case while not being noisy enough to distract any gamer. The ST120 fan can provide a maximum airflow of 69.17 CFM and a maximum static pressure of 2.6 mm H2O. This allows for a significant amount of air to be efficiently moved through the case using this fan.

This fan utilizes an industrial-grade motor to ensure the high reliability that Lian Li products are known for and keep the fan as silent as possible. This fan also uses a Fluid Dynamic Bearing, which reduces the moving motor hubs' internal friction and noise.

The ST120 fan includes a fan hub offering support for up to six fans and can be connected through the motherboard's fan header and using a SATA connection to power the hub. This included hub is one way that PC builders can control the RGB lighting; this fan can also be controlled through the included controller.

The ST120 fan comes in a three-pack in either a white or black color and currently available for pre-order. The 3-pack of these fans features a price tag of $39.99. More information is available on Lian Li's website for the ST120 fans.