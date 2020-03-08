EKWB, the premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer is launching its most extreme fan to date, the EK-Furious Meltemi 120. This 38mm thick extreme high-static pressure radiator cooling fan is designed purely for highest-performance computer liquid cooling systems.

EKWB Unveils The 3500 RPM, Furious Meltemi 120 Fan - Extremely High Speeds Combined With A Larger Frame Allows For Great Cooling

Developed in-house on the basis of the renowned EK-Vardar fans, they have a wide PWM range of operation and the highest speed of up to 3500 rpm. Due to a 38mm thick frame, there is space for an upgraded motor and far superior performance compared to any standard 25mm thick fan at the same RPM range.

These fans provide the best possible performance in pull mode. Such a regime evens out the airflow through the entire surface of the radiator since the motor hub dead zone effect is lessened. The fan is equipped with a red sleeved cable just to warn off those curious little fingers from getting hurt. Seriously, 3500 rpm is no joke, and you should be extra careful around these fans if they are in operation.

The key characteristics of EK-Furious Meltemi fans are:

High-static pressure – unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Furious Meltemi fans are built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. The new 7 fan blade design is optimized for extremely high-pressure built upon a massive motor housed in a 38mm thick frame.

– New electrical design, and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) at 40C operation ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance adjustment on demand. Sealed-edge fan casing – The classic, yet the effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull – (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses, thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows easy cable routing while grouping more fans on one radiator. For the best performance, EK recommends using the EK-Furious Meltemi 120ER in pull mode.

The EK-Furious Meltemi fans fit subtly into any liquid cooling computer giving it an industrial look based on quality and performance. Sleeved cable – It comes with a 500mm long, red nylon-sleeved 4-pin PWM cable.

The operational range of the EK-Furious Meltemi 120 is 1200-3500 rpm (+/-10%) with the typical power draw of 9.3W. The maximum airflow at 3500 rpm is 121CFM with 7.13mm H2O pressure.

The EKWB EK-Furious Meltemi 120 (1200-3500rpm) is readily available for purchase through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. It is currently available for around $30 on the EK Webshop.