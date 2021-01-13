GIGABYTE Announces the P1000GM Power Supply

GIGABYTE has announced the P1000GM power supply, which can provide up to 1,000 watts of power and is created through high-quality materials, including Japanese capacitors. This power supply features a fully modular design and is 80 PLUS Gold certified, ensuring this power supply can continuously send a high amount of power. According to Pokede, the P1000GM will be available in Malaysia on the 18th of January while the expected price of RM739, which is $182.24 when converted to USD, sadly no availability information has been released for North America.

The P1000GM power supply is created using high-quality components, giving this PSU an 80 PLUS Gold certification

The P1000GM power supply features a fully modular design; this modular design allows complemented by the included black flat cables, which reduces the clutter and increases the airflow while improving the chassis's thermal performance. This power supply comes with a Motherboard cable, two 4+4 pin CPU cables, Six PCIe 6+2 pin cables, SATA cables, and three peripheral cables with a single floppy connection. This power supply features the dimensions of 140 mm x 150 mm x 86 mm in a Length x Width X Height format.

The P1000GM power supply is currently 80 PLUS Gold certified, ensuring 90% efficiency at 50% workload, allowing for less power waste, less heat, and even less fan noise. This power supply features the ability to support Intel processors and will save more energy. This certification utilizes high-quality Japanese Capacitors, which provides longer reliability and more efficient performance.

This power supply features a 120 mm smart hydraulic bearing fan, and the hydraulic bearing offers a 1.4X longer life span. This power supply's fan would stop completely under low or idle system load, creating less noise.

The P1000GM power supply offers a wide array of protections, including the OTP, OVP, SCP, OPP, and UVP protection. These protections ensure that the power supply will be incredibly stable and have a long lifespan.

According to Pokede, this power supply is expected to be available in Malaysia on January 18th with a price of RM739, or roughly $182.24. However, any official pricing or availability information has yet to been released by GIGABYTE. This power supply comes with a massive 10-year warranty.