Alphacool Introduces the Rise Aurora 120mm Fan

Alphacool has announced the Rise Aurora 120mm fan that offers RGB lighting, high speed, and high static pressure compared to other fans. This fan features an impressive amount of RGB lighting through the fan blades and an RGB ring showcased on the front of the fan; this fan is currently available for purchase from Alphacool's website for €16.29, or roughly $20.

The Rise Aurora 120mm fan features a fantastic mix between RGB lighting and high performance, making it perfect for nearly any case or radiator.

The Rise Aurora 120mm fan is ideally suited to work with radiators thanks to the high static pressure and fast fan speed that it offers, as it features a maximum speed of 2,600 RPM with a static pressure of 3.17 mm/H₂O. These specifications ensure that a radiator can cool the water before it returns to the hotter components of your PC. It can also be used as a PC case fan as the high static pressure can potentially pull in more air to cool off your components.

GIGABYTE Announces the P1000GM Power Supply

The fan also features PWM controls, meaning the fan can be completely stopped when not needed, and at lower speeds, this fan is nearly silent and can even provide significant energy savings. At full speed, this fan produces a max noise level of 31.5 dBA, which is achieved by the sleeve bearing the fan utilizes in the hub.

It features many RGB lighting in both the fan blades and in an RGB ring located on the front side. It features 20 addressable RGB LED and recessed diffusers to distribute the light and avoid any spot illumination; this ensures even LED light and makes the fan look significantly cleaner in nearly any PC or gaming setup.

The RGB lighting is controlled through a JST 3-pin connector, although an adapter can be utilized to connect it either with your motherboard or an RGB controller. This fan is currently available on Alphacool's website with a price of roughly $20 or €16.29, making this fan perfect for anyone in the EU. However, Alphacool has yet to mention if they plan to bring it to North America.