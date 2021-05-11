Lenovo Unveils The Legion Gaming Laptops Powered By Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Lenovo has just introduced its new line of Legion gaming laptops with the Legion 7i, the Legion 5i Pro, and the Legion 5i powered using Intel's latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series mobile graphics cards.

The Flagship Lenovo Legion 7i Features The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i9-11980HK And The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile

The entire Lenovo Legion lineup features the latest 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. The flagship Legion 7i comes equipped with up to the 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i9-11980HK. Both the 5i and 5i Pro come equipped with up to the 8-core, 16-thread Core i7-11800H. The 7i, 5i Pro, and the 15" variant of the 5i come with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory while the 17" variant of the 5i only comes with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

Newegg Shuffle – May 10th: Both NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series & AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Available Today

















In terms of graphics, the latest entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti can be found as options on the Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro. The most affordable variant of the flagship 7i offers the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 clocked in at 1702MHz boost with a TDP of 130W. For the most powerful variant of the 7i, it comes equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a boost clock of 1710MHz and a 165W TDP. Both variants of the 5i and the 5i Pro come equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. The 7i and the 5i 15" variant come with up to a 2TB M.2 NVMe whilst the 5i Pro and the 5i 17" variant come with up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

















Both the 7i and 5i Pro are 16" laptops with a 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also features a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, G-Sync support, and a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. The 17" 5i variant features a 17" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The 15" 5i variant comes equipped with up to a 15.6" WQHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-Sync and a 165Hz refresh rate. With portability in mind, the 7i weighs in at 5.5lbs (2.5kg), the 17" 5i at 6.57lbs (2.98kg), the 15" 5i at 5.3lbs (2.4kg), and the 5i pro at 5.4lbs (2.45kg).

Both the Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i Pro are expected to be available in June with the 7i starting at $1,769.99 and the 5i Pro starting at $1,329.99. The Lenovo Legion 5i is expected to be available in July and starts at $969.99.