NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 Entry-Level Ampere GPUs For Gaming Laptops Starting at $799 US

NVIDIA has officially launched its brand new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 GPUs for entry-level gaming laptops featuring Intel's 11th Gen CPUs. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series laptops start at $799 US and customers will have several options to select from.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 bring Ampere's gaming performance to entry-level laptops. While these are only entry-level designs, they still feature a good boost in performance over the Turing-based GeForce GTX 16 series mobility chips and feature brand new technologies such as PCIe Gen 4.0 support, Resizable-BAR, and HDMI 2.1. The GeForce RTX 3050 series is also going to provide a decent boost in gaming performance and general workloads over integrated graphics solutions featured on Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H chips.

New NVIDIA Studio laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer were announced today as part of the record-breaking GeForce laptop launch. The new Studio laptops are powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series and NVIDIA RTX professional laptop GPUs, including designs with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 laptop GPUs, and the latest 11th Gen Intel mobile processors. GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 Studio laptops are perfect for graphic designers, photographers and video editors, bringing high performance and affordable Studio laptops to artists and students. via NVIDIA

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

Starting with the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU will feature 2560 cores packed within 20 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1485 MHz with an achieved speed of 1695 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface and TGP on the chip is expected to peak at 95W. The GPU features Dynamic Boost Technology so the actual TGP should be around 80W with the boosting algorithm pushing 15 Watts into the chip when there is a need for it.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop Gaming GPU Specs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, on the other hand, will feature 2048 CUDA cores packed with 16 SM units. The GPU has a listed boost clock of 1500 MHz with an achieved speed of 1740 MHz. The GPU will feature 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM running across a 128-bit bus interface. The TGP will be the same as the RTX 3050 Ti which would peak at 95W (80W standard / 60W configurable down).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile Series Preliminary Specs

Model NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU GPU GA107 (GN20-P0) GA107 (GN20-P1)

CUDA Cores 2048 2560 Tensor Cores 64 80 RT Cores 16 20 35W Boost Clock 1057 MHz

1035 MHz

50W Boost Clock 1455 MHz

1410 MHz

60W Boost Clock 1500 MHz

1485 MHz

80W Boost Clock

(95W Dynamic Boost) 1740 MHz

1695 MHz

FP32 Performance 7.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory Type 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock Speed 5.5 GHz 5.5 GHz

In performance slides, NVIDIA states that the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is 3.1x faster than Intel's Tiger Lake-U in Adobe Premier Pro export time, 6.8x faster in Davinci Resolve, and 24x faster in Blender (rendering time) which is a pretty impressive boost. NVIDIA is comparing the Tiger Lake-U chip that offers a higher-end Iris Xe iGPU configuration to the one featured on Tiger Lake-H chips.







But that's just content creator workload performance. Moving over to Gaming performance, with the help of DLSS and RTX enabled, NVIDIA is claiming a 1.5-2x performance improvement for the RTX 3050 Ti versus the GTX 1650 Ti which allows for 60 FPS+ 1080p gaming on various current-gen titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Outriders, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion and Minecraft (RTX).





So far, NVIDIA has announced a total of 140 design wins of RTX and RTX Studio laptops featuring its GeForce RTX 30 series and professional RTX laptops such as the RTX A5000, A4000, A3000 & A2000 which were announced at GTC 2021.