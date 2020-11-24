Schenker Announces the VISION 15 Notebook

The Schenker VISION 15 notebook features the Intel Core i7 11th generation processor alongside utilizes the Intel Iris Xe graphics to power the 15.6" FHD display. These components are stored within the aluminum chassis, allowing for a fantastic looking notebook and features a touch screen display. This laptop is available for pre-order from December 4th and is expected to ship by the end of January.

The VISION 15 notebook offers a stylish and simple all anodized aluminum chassis; this chassis gives the laptop just 15 mm of thickness and a weight of just 1.68 kg. This makes the laptop offers both a slim but powerful laptop, which stays cool even during full loads. This laptop features a unique cooling system, designed to keep both the keyboard and palm rest area cool even during a full workload.

The VISION 15 notebook features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which features four cores and eight threads with a turbo clock speed of 4.7 GHz and a base clock speed of 2.8 GHz.

The VISION 15 notebook offers a 73 Wh battery, which has Fast charge support; this fast charge support allows the battery to charge from 20% to 90% in ninety minutes. This fast charging is perfect for any content creator or user on the go. This large battery offers the ability to surf the web for fourteen hours, and when playing videos can power the laptop for over ten hours.

The VISION 15 features two total Thunderbolt 4 ports, both featuring supporting power delivery through USB-C and display through USB-C. This allows for charging from either side of the laptop. One side of the laptop features an HDMI port and a USB Type-A port, with the other side featuring a combined audio jack and a single USB Type-A port.

This laptop features a 15.6" screen size with an FHD resolution, which offerings multitouch, allowing users to control their laptop with just their finger easily.

The VISION 15 can be pre-ordered from December 4th with a starting price tag of €1,499, or approximately $1,780. The pre-orders are expecting to start shipping towards the end of January.