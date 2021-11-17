ASUS Launches Vivobook Pro 14″ and 15″ OLED laptops for young creators

Aimed at the needs of the next generation of designers and content creators, ASUS releases the Vivobook Pro OLED laptop, in both a 14" and 15" screen size, and offering an 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, and graphicly powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Vivobook by ASUS allows young creators the ability to create and entertain with its lush graphics and comparable speeds, allowing the next generation to tackle any project they can imagine.

The ASUS Vivobook 14/15-inch OLED laptop will also offer a 1TB SSD, 16GBs of DDR4 memory, and a 63W battery, a higher-capacity battery than standard laptops of its size. The OLED screens on either the 14- or 15-inch models produce up to 2.8K 600-nit display quality, PANTONE Validated for accuracy of a color, and a100% DCI-P3 color gamut, showcasing cinema-level graphics.

KLEVV Launches DDR5 Memory for Home and Gaming PCs With Intel Alder Lake Compatibility

ASUS chose the new Vivobooks to have a modern take to their design, which happens to have two choices of neutral, minimalistic color options—Cool Silver or Quiet Blue for the casing—as well as a unique Enter key, which is adorned in a warning stripe. ASUS also fashioned the Vivobooks with an extra-large touchpad featuring full gesture support. ASUS places their unique 3D company logo, an anodized chevron pattern with a tactile texture, adding an extra level of excitement to the casing.

Accessories integrated into the new ASUS Vivobook line include Wi-Fi 6, with assistance from the ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, including ASUS WiFi SmartConnect. ASUS WiFi SmartConnect can select the perfect WiFi source automatically and immediately. ASUS also employed an optional fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button for added security and an integrated privacy shield for the internal webcam. The 14" Vivobook model does have additional support for the ASUS NumberPad, allowing for data entry more efficiently.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED laptops are ready and waiting to take young creators on their journey of discovery. Whether they need to do — browse, create or play — up to the latest 11th Gen Intel® H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics[i], up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe® SSD deliver all the horsepower needed to realize their burgeoning visual creativity.

ASUS adds their in-house, high-efficient dual-fan cooling system combined with their ASUS IceCool Plus tech, giving the user the ability to customize the level of cooling from three different modes in the MyASUS app.

ASUS OLED displays reproduce colors with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, making them perfect for creative work. Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED feature an amazing 16:10 aspect-ratio up to 2.8K OLED NanoEdge display that provides an expanded visual workspace compared to a traditional 16:9 display. The display is super-bright — up to 600 nits — and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio, along with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for ultra-vivid colors. It's also PANTONE® Validated for professional-grade color accuracy and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED models are currently available with a starting MSRP of $919.99. The new Vivobook line will be available in the latter half of December. For more information, contact your local ASUS representative.

Both Vivobook Pro 14 (M3401) and Vivobook Pro 15 (K3500) will soon be available in late December. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.