Acer introduces the Acer Swift 3x, The Acer Spin 3, and the Acer Spin 5. The Spin series laptops feature a touch screen. Acer Spin 3 laptop will be available in North America in March 2021 and has a starting price of $899.99, while the Acer Spin 5 will be available in February 2021 with a $999.999 price tag.

Acer Has Announced Its Refreshed Acer Spin 3 and Acer Spin 5 Laptops featuring Intel 11th Generation processors.

The main difference between the Acer Spin 3 and the Spin 5 is the processor installed and various other technical specifications that these laptops offer. Some highlighted features of the lineup will include:

The new Swift 3X features 11th Gen Intel Core processors and the new Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics solution to offer professionals powerful on-the-go performance

A new Spin model featuring an Active Stylus provides style-conscious professionals with a flexible experience and expanded screen real-estate

Acer Spin 3 Series Laptops

The Acer Spin 3 laptop features a 13.3-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution; this larger screen resolution is perfect for nearly any productivity use. It allows for more overall screen space. This laptop features a 360-degree hinge allowing for users to create a tented orientation, perfect for graphic design or for drawing on the screen.

For IO, this laptop features two USB Type-C ports that offer support for Thunderbolt 4 and two USB Type-A ports (one on either side of the device).

The Spin 3 will be the latest available of the three listed, stated to be available in March 2021 with the lowest price tag of $849.99.

Acer Spin 5 Series Laptops

The Acer Spin 5 features the ability to have an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU installed instead of using the Intel Iris X graphics. For Technical Specifications, The Spin 5 features an 80% screen-to-body ratio, features up to 24 GB DDR4 memory, which is perfect for professional video editors or professional photo editors.

For storage, the Spin 5 can feature up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage, which offers much more storage than other business-level laptops. The Spin 5 is available in North America in February 2021 while featuring a starting price tag of $999.99.

Acer Swift 3x Series Laptops

The Acer Swift 3x is designed to offer the highest possible portable performance; this laptop features an Intel 11th generation processor and the Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics solution. Combining this processor and the graphics solutions offers the best performance for video editors or portable gaming.

In high power laptops, the most lacking feature is primarily battery life. Still, the Swift 3x is stated to have a battery life of up to 17.5 hours and even features a fast-charging ability to provide four hours of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging. The Swift 3x is stated to be available in December 2020 with a starting price tag of $899.99.