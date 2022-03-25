Lego Bricktales Will Challenge Your Building Skills Like Few Games Before

There are a lot (a lot) of Lego games out there at this point, but not that many that replicate the feeling of making things with actual physical Lego blocks. Well, the newly-announced Lego Bricktales will test those building skills you developed as a kid. Lego Bricktales is a puzzle game that drops you into various blocky dioramas and tasks you with accomplishing tasks and solving puzzles by building things. There are no cheats here – you’ll actually have to assemble things piece-by-piece, and if your engineering is off, they wont work (the game is being made by Bridge Constructor developer ClockStone Studio, so the physics should be pretty detailed). Check out an example by watching the debut Lego Bricktales trailer, below.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer Debuts on Future Games Showcase

Looking pretty neat! I enjoy action-driven stuff like the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but actually building stuff will always be my favorite thing about Lego. Here’s a bit more official detail about Lego Bricktales:

In Lego Bricktales, journey across 5 different Lego-themed biomes and use an intuitive new brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. From purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, Lego Bricktales offers a host of challenges and quests to test your imagination and building skills. Through the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands, you’ll be treated to delightful environments packed full of secrets, challenges and fun characters. In each diorama, there are Lego minifigures who need your help, as well as the opportunity to unlock new skills for your good deeds. While exploring these colorful environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks - it’s up to you to figure out a unique build that will work. Whether you’re being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you’re being offered is up to you!

Lego Bricktales launches sometime in 2022. Platforms have not yet been announced.