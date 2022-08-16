Menu
Company

LEGO Bricktales Releases in Q4 2022 on Consoles and PC

Ule Lopez
Aug 16, 2022
LEGO Bricktales

Thunderful and the LEGO Group have revealed the platforms LEGO Bricktales will be released on. Unsurprisingly, the game is going to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, the game will also be released on PC (Steam). The release date for this game is slated to be Q4 2022.

This release date and the platforms where the game would be available on were all revealed during the latest trailer for the game. You can watch this trailer below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Lego Bricktales Will Challenge Your Building Skills Like Few Games Before

LEGO Bricktales lets players journey across five different biomes that are all LEGO-themed. Players will also have access to a new brick-by-brick building mechanic that allows them to solve physics-based puzzles while also bringing multiple creations to life, such as market stands, music boxes, and even cranes and gyrocopters.

The biomes themselves will feature locales such as a jungle, a desert, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Each of these worlds will also have LEGO Minifigures that will need help from the player, allowing them to unlock new skills as they perform good deeds. Indeed, this game will test your creativity like few LEGO games have done before. The game is made by the creators of Bridge Constructor, so you should expect the physics to be pretty detailed and on point.

LEGO Bricktales also features a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks that essentially will challenge the player's imagination so they can figure out a unique build that will work. The way the challenge in LEGO Bricktales is solved is entirely on the player, allowing them to foster their creative muscles to solve multiple puzzles in creative ways.

LEGO Bricktales will release in Q4 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 309
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order