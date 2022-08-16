LEGO Bricktales Releases in Q4 2022 on Consoles and PC

Thunderful and the LEGO Group have revealed the platforms LEGO Bricktales will be released on. Unsurprisingly, the game is going to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, the game will also be released on PC (Steam). The release date for this game is slated to be Q4 2022.

This release date and the platforms where the game would be available on were all revealed during the latest trailer for the game. You can watch this trailer below:

LEGO Bricktales lets players journey across five different biomes that are all LEGO-themed. Players will also have access to a new brick-by-brick building mechanic that allows them to solve physics-based puzzles while also bringing multiple creations to life, such as market stands, music boxes, and even cranes and gyrocopters.

The biomes themselves will feature locales such as a jungle, a desert, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Each of these worlds will also have LEGO Minifigures that will need help from the player, allowing them to unlock new skills as they perform good deeds. Indeed, this game will test your creativity like few LEGO games have done before. The game is made by the creators of Bridge Constructor, so you should expect the physics to be pretty detailed and on point.

LEGO Bricktales also features a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks that essentially will challenge the player's imagination so they can figure out a unique build that will work. The way the challenge in LEGO Bricktales is solved is entirely on the player, allowing them to foster their creative muscles to solve multiple puzzles in creative ways.

LEGO Bricktales will release in Q4 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).