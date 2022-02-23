New LEGO Sports Games Are Reportedly in Development at 2K

A slew of new LEGO sports games is in development at 2K, according to a new report published by VideoGamesChronicle. The first one should be a football game that 2K has handed over to Sumo Digital, the UK studio known for games like Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, LittleBigPlanet 3, Crackdown 3, Team Sonic Racing, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Hood: Outlaws & Legends.

Looking back through Sumo Digital's games portfolio, there is one football game: England International Football, published in 2004 by Codemasters for the original Xbox console. That was a long time ago, though, and it's hard to extrapolate anything from that project. This LEGO football game is reportedly targeting a Q4 2022 launch to coincide with the Qatar World Cup (set to begin on November 21st).

Other upcoming LEGO sports games include an open world racing game made by 2K subsidiary Visual Concepts (NBA 2K, WWE 2K) and another project belonging to a 'major sports franchise'.

These will be the first LEGO games in a long time not developed by Traveller's Tales. According to anonymous sources reported by VideoGamesChronicle, LEGO won't extend their previous exclusivity deal with TT parent company Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

That said, Traveller's Tales still has one more unannounced LEGO game in the making in addition to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The latter game, now scheduled to launch on April 5th for Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, just received a new behind-the-scenes video.