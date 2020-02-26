Microsoft has announced today that the company is cancelling its developer-focused Ignite event in Hong Kong due to coronavirus fears. "As we continue to monitor the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Hong Kong conference has been cancelled," the Windows maker tweeted earlier today.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers are a top priority."

This isn't the first "Microsoft Ignite The Tour" being cancelled as the company sent out similar notices for events in Singapore, Shanghai, and Taipei earlier in February.

As we continue to monitor the evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Shanghai conference has been cancelled. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers is a top priority. — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 21, 2020

Based on an evaluation of risk communicated by global health authorities, we’ve canceled the Microsoft Ignite The Tour Taipei conference scheduled this February. The health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and suppliers is a top priority: https://t.co/qzWlITnhmP — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) February 7, 2020

It is likely that more Microsoft Ignite events will be cancelled in the coming weeks as the global health authorities continue to scramble to contain the potential coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft isn't the only company calling off events. So far, over a dozen major events have been cancelled, including Facebook's annual Global Marketing Summit scheduled for March 9 to 12 in San Francisco and GSMA's Mobile World Congress 2020 (one of the biggest tech events), which was scheduled for Feb 24 to 27 in Barcelona.

