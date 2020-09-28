First Starfield Screenshots Might Have Surfaced Online; Reportedly From a 2018 Build of the Game – Rumor

The very first screenshots of Bethesda’s highly-anticipated action-RPG might have found their way online.

The images were posted on the 4Chan forums and later showed up on Reddit, Twitter and the ResetEra forums. Reportedly, these screenshots are from an older build of the game – a build from 2018 to be more precise. Due to the source being rather questionable, we can’t verify that these images are actually from Starfield, but we wanted to share them nonetheless. As mentioned by Twitter user @Okoma13, however, the logo on the Astronaut’s suit does seem to be match the logo that Bethesda showed in the game’s teaser trailer. You’ll find that trailer at the bottom of this post. Then again, this could be easily faked. As such, take these ‘Starfield screenshots’ with a pair pinch of salt for now.

We’ve included two of the images down below. At the top of this post, you’ll find another alleged screenshot of the game.