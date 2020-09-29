Starfield “Coming to Xbox and PC” Says Microsoft Exec, Rumored to be Targeting 2021

Will Bethesda’s big sci-fi RPG Starfield be a PC/Xbox exclusive? That’s been one of the big questions on fans’ minds following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda. There have been rumors the game will indeed be exclusive, but we’ve yet to receive any official confirmation. As of now, Microsoft is still saying they’ll decide on the exclusivity of Bethesda games on a case-by-case basis.

Well, Microsoft may have provided a big hint as to which way they’re leaning. In a new blog post Xbox gaming partnerships and ecosystem VP Sarah Bond had the following to say…

Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Play on Xbox Series X/S Launch Day, Early-October Games Revealed

One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, coming to Xbox console and PC, including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios.

Now, Bond never uses the work “exclusively,” so a PlayStation release for Starfield can’t be entirely ruled out, but it sure sounds like the game is only coming to PC and Xbox. It would certainly make sense -- $7.5 billion is heck of a lot to spend if you’re not getting big exclusives like Starfield.

In other Starfield news, the same person who leaked those alleged screenshots from yesterday has released another image, which you can check out below, and claims Bethesda is targeting a 2021 release for the game.

Now, as we mentioned previously, these images are reportedly from an very early build of Starfield from 2018, hence everything looking very flat and rough. Of course, take this all with a pretty hefty grain of salt, but Microsoft could have a pretty big 2021 ahead of them if they can get both Halo Infinite and Starfield out!

So, what are your thoughts about all of this? Do you think Starfield is actually going to come out in 2021? What platforms will the game release on? Are you looking forward to the game?