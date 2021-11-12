Leaked Galaxy S21 FE Marketing Material Leaves Nothing to Imagination

Brand new marketing material pertaining to the Galaxy S21 FE has surfaced online and this time it confirms more or less everything about the phone ranging from the camera layout, as well as everything else about the phone.

The Galaxy S21 FE will ship with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel at 120Hz, a hole-punch 32-megapixel camera, and an optical fingerprint sensor as well.

The leak is coming from CoinBRS and they have confirmed the key specs of the Galaxy S21 FE. The rear camera array consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor as well. Meaning that you are not getting a telephoto lens.















Under the hood, you are getting either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 which will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a 4,500 mAh battery powering the Galaxy S21 FE and the phone will not ship with a 3.5mm audio jack or a microSD card slot but that is something we had already expected.

As far as the release date and availability are concerned, we are still not sure when the phone is going to go official but earlier leaks have suggested that the phone is going to come out earlier in 2022. Perhaps July of next year, which seems like a plausible release date.

Even while we are at the tail end of 2021, it is hard to recommend the Galaxy S21 FE to anyone who is looking to get their hands on the device. We are not sure if Samsung is going to be able to sell the phone properly. So far, by the looks of it, I am assuming the phone is going to suffer the same fate as the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition. Let us know what you think of Samsung's decision to release the phone so late.