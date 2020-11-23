The recently leaked Resident Evil Outbreak is Resident Evil Revelations 3, according to well-known Capcom insider Dusk Golem.

Last week, plenty of new details about Capcom’s upcoming titles surfaced online, including details about Resident Evil: Village, Street Fighter VI, Monster Hunter Rise for PC. In addition, the leaked documents also provided a look at Capcom’s release schedule, revealing that the publisher is planning to release another Resident Evil installment next to next year’s Village. In the documents, this title was being referred to as Resident Evil: Outbreak.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, New Onimusha Revealed by Leaked Release Schedule

Taking to Twitter, reputable Capcom insider and horror-enthusiast, Dusk Golem, has now claimed that Outbreak is actually the codename for a new installment in Capcom’s Revelations series – Resident Evil Revelations 3.

It's Revelations 3, not Outbreak 3. I won't say more than that for now though. https://t.co/Yl6peklnbX — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 23, 2020

As with all rumors, please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. In the past, Dusk Golem has been quite spot on when it comes to his Capcom leaks, revealing quite a bit of information about Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 was released as an episodic title back in 2015. The title is set between the events of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. We’ve included a part of Capcom’s official press release from 2014 down below.